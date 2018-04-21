Somali pirates and a matrimonial website: Nigerian man held for duping woman

Following a four-month cyber investigation police traced their location to Mayur Vihar. (Representational) Following a four-month cyber investigation police traced their location to Mayur Vihar. (Representational)

She was the daughter of a retired advocate, while he claimed to be employed with the Merchant Navy, navigating the Arabian Sea. They met on a matrimonial website in October 2017 and soon exchanged numbers.

The woman then asked the man, who identified himself as Vinoth Abhishek, to meet her as the two had decided to marry in Delhi. The man told her he was on duty near Mumbai, and would catch a flight to Delhi and meet her parents. Soon after, he sent her another message: Somali pirates had attacked his ship and damaged it, and he needed financial help to come meet her.

The woman arranged Rs 15 lakh and sent it to him and it was only later that she realised she had been duped, police said. A fake profile under Abhishek’s name had been created by a Nigerian citizen and his Indian wife, who started chatting with the woman on the matrimonial site and convinced her to pay the money, said JCP (Crime Branch) Alok Kumar.

The accused, Oboh Tony Erhauyi and Rosy Noronha, an MBA graduate who works as a finance administrator with a local NGO, were arrested by a team led by inspector Sandeep Malhotra and sub-inspector Gulshan Kumar of the Crime Branch Cyber Cell, following a four-month cyber investigation that traced their location to Mayur Vihar. Police said the accused had made nine fake profiles on matrimonial websites and managed to lure the advocate’s daughter on the pretext of marriage.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App