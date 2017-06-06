Solid Waste Management Rules: North Delhi Municipal Corporation set to take Rs 50-150 to collect garbage from your doorstep

At a solid waste segregation unit in Burari. Praveen Khanna At a solid waste segregation unit in Burari. Praveen Khanna

With the North Delhi Municipal Corporation set to levy a user charge for door-to-door collection of municipal solid waste as part of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, residents may soon have to shell out between Rs 50 and Rs 150 per month.

As per the rules, it is up to the waste generators to “segregate and store the waste generated by them in three separate groups — biodegradable, non-biodegradable and domestic hazardous waste — and then hand over the segregated waste to authorised waste collectors as per the direction or notification of the local authorities”. The rules also state that waste generators shall pay a user fee for solid waste management as specified in the by-laws of the local bodies. The proposal was brought to the North corporation for consideration on Monday, but has been “referred back” for reconsideration of user fee.

Tentative figures range between Rs 150 for A category residential colonies and Rs 50 for H category colonies. For commercial properties, this could range between Rs 500 (A) to Rs 200 (H). For malls in A category areas, the fee could be as high as Rs 30,000. Vegetable markets could be charged Rs 500 per month, excluding transportation charges.

According to the corporation, municipal by-laws have to be amended for implementation of user charges. The North corporation’s charges are based on the user charges proposed by the Rajasthan government. The user charges will also be increased by a minimum 10 per cent every second year. For commercial establishments such as banks, insurance offices and education institutions, the charge is uniform — Rs 1,000 — across categories.

The first part of implementation of the SWM Rules — the segregation of waste at source — was initiated by all corporations Monday. The corporation’s proposal points to studies that suggest that “people are willing to pay for efficient services, hence, it is desirable to levy user charge…”

