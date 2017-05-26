Solicitor General registers FIR with EOW Cyber Cell over ‘morphed photograph’

Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar has registered an FIR with the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW), alleging that someone tried to malign his name and reputation by circulating objectionable ‘morphed’ pictures of him.

The case was registered Wednesday evening after Kumar sent his complaint to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on May 23. The police chief immediately directed the cyber cell to start investigating the matter. Sources said Kumar found out about the pictures after former Additional Solicitor General Parag P Tripathi received an anonymous envelope by post.

The former ASG immediately approached Kumar and told him about the matter. “Kumar requested him to provide these three pages to him… Prima facie, it appears that two pictures in two pages were generated from two different computers…,” an official privy to the investigation told The Indian Express. The complainant also told the police chief that the picture on the first page was available on the internet and was taken from there.

Sources said after receiving the complaint, Patnaik directed the EOW in-charge to start an enquiry into the matter. A similar complaint was also sent to Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi.

“On the basis the complaint, a case has been registered under sections 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 471 (using a forged document as genuine) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the IPC,” an official said. After registering the FIR, police said Inspector Praveen Kumar — who is investigating the case — is looking into where the envelope came from. “The inspector is being assisted by cyber experts to check the credibility of the pictures and ascertain how they were morphed,” police sources said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now