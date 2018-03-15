Solar panels at housing societies in Delhi

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal Wednesday said the government will soon make it mandatory for cooperative housing societies to have solar panels on rooftops.

Addressing the CII Delhi State Annual Session and Business Conference, he said traffic congestion was one of the biggest issues being faced by the city apart from pollution. “We have made a two-fold plan: a constructive plan and a regulative plan. Through these, we will be able to tackle traffic congestion in 16 months. To reduce dust, we will start mechanised sweeping of roads,” he said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App