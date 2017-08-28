Snubbed by man, woman kidnaps his daughter

Delhi Police managed to arrest the woman and rescue the girl from Panipat railway station. Delhi Police managed to arrest the woman and rescue the girl from Panipat railway station.

Perturbed at not getting enough attention from her neighbour, with whom she was reportedly in love, a 26-year-old woman allegedly kidnapped her neighbour’s eight-year-old daughter from Rohini district’s Bawana area. Delhi Police managed to arrest the woman and rescue the girl from Panipat railway station.

Police said the minor girl went missing from outside her home, where she was playing with her friends, under mysterious circumstances on August 23. While the parents initially thought that she had gone to a friend’s house, they couldn’t locate her when they searched for her.

“They informed police that she has gone missing. After registering an FIR under IPC Section 363 (kidnapping) at Bawana police station on the basis of the complaint, a special team started questioning the neighbours and started scanning the CCTV’s cameras installed in the vicinity,” a police officer privy to the details of the case said.

Police got a major breakthrough after they found a CCTV’s footage which showed the girl being taken away by a woman. The parents were asked if they recognise the woman, and they identifed her as their neighbour. A team was rushed to the woman’s house, where they learnt that she was missing. “With the help of technical surveillances, police came to know that the woman was on her way to Panipat. A police team was rushed to Panipat railway station, from where she was arrested and the girl was rescued on August 24,” an officer said.

During interrogation, the accused woman told the police that she had staying with her father ever since her divorce. “She recently met her neighbour and started liking him. Initially he reciprocated. However, he started avoiding her two weeks ago and was spending more time with his daughter. To teach him a lesson, she kidnapped his daughter on the pretext of taking her to the zoo. She had decided to leave her in an isolated place in Panipat,” the officer added.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App