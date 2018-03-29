Snag hits Delhi Metro’s Blue line, services disrupted

The snag was detected around 2 pm, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement. (Express photo) The snag was detected around 2 pm, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement. (Express photo)

Train services on Delhi Metro’s Blue Line (Dwarka Sector 21-Vaishali/Noida City Centre) were badly affected on Thursday afternoon due to a snag in the overhead wire on the section between Karol Bagh and RK Ashram stations. The snag was detected around 2 pm, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

Currently, train services are being managed in three loops on the 50-km-long line. The loops are: Barakhamba Road – Noida City Centre/Vaishali, Kirti Nagar – Dwarka Sector 21 and a single line between Kirti Nagar and Barakhamba Road, DMRC said. A technical team was working to address the glitch, it added. As per latest information, normal train services were restored on affected section of the line at around 3:30 pm.

Passengers inside Delhi Metro (Express photo) Passengers inside Delhi Metro (Express photo)

The Blue Line, the busiest corridor of the Delhi Metro network, is extremely snag-prone due to a host of factors including its vulnerability to external factors as it is largely overground.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App