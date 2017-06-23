Slight rise in mercury in Delhi, 75 per cent humidity

Traces of rainfall were recorded in few parts of the national capital on Friday, even as the minimum temperature settled at 26.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal. The Safdarjung observatory, whose recording is considered official for the city, recorded 2.6 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 AM while areas under Lodhi Road registered 3.3 mm of rain, a MeT Department official said.

The relative humidity level was recorded at 75 per cent. The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky with thundery condition towards the afternoon.

“The maximum and minimum temperature tomorrow are likely to hover around 36 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively,” the official said. The maximum temperature yesterday had settled at 33.8 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season’s average while the minimum was recored at 25.5 degrees, three notches below normal.

