Sleeping homeless man run over in Chhatarpur

A 45-year-old homeless man sleeping near a bus stand in Chhatarpur was run over by a car, driven allegedly by an inebriated driver. Two others were injured.

Initial investigation revealed that the accused, working with a businessman in south Delhi, was caught by locals and handed over to police.

Police said the victim, Kanhaiya, was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors declared him brought dead. “The victim worked as a scrap dealer,” police said.