Sky likely to remain clear in Delhi: Met office

Cold conditions prevailed in Delhi last night as the minimum temperature settled at 5.7C, two notches below the average, but the sky is likely to remain clear through the day on Sunday, a Met department official said. Humidity was recorded at 97 per cent and visibility improved to 1,000 metres this morning, the official said.

The Met office has forecast a clear sky for the rest of the day. “The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius,” the weatherman said. On Saturday, the minimum and maximum temperatures were 5.5C and 23.3C respectively.

