Sixteen year boy loses eye in pellet gun injury in Shahdara

A 16-year-old boy lost vision in his left eye after being hit by an air gun pellet fired by a youth, in Shahdara Wednesday.

Ishan, the boy who sustained injuries, was standing on the balcony of a second-floor house when the shot, fired by a Class XII student from his school, hit him. The accused was standing on the ground floor. Ishan’s father Sanjay Sharma said his son will not be able be to take the Class X board exams.

Watch What Else Is making News

According to Sharma, Ishan had gone to a friend’s place when the incident took place.

“My son and his friend were standing on the balcony. They saw a Class 12 student from their school playing with an air gun on the ground floor. They told him to stop as it was dangerous, but he didn’t listen and fired shots in the air, injuring my son,” Sharma said.

Ishan was taken to a private nursing home and eventually shifted to AIIMS, where a surgery was conducted.

“They told me the infection could spread to the right eye,” Sharma said.