Six-year-old sexually assaulted in Faridabad, accused arrested

According to police, the incident occurred at 9.10 pm, in an isolated, open area in Dabua Colony. According to police, the incident occurred at 9.10 pm, in an isolated, open area in Dabua Colony.

A six-year-old child was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 30-year-old man in Faridabad’s Dabua Colony on Tuesday night, when she had gone out to purchase biscuits from a shop in the neighborhood. The accused – a labourer who hails from Uttar Pradesh – was apprehended by residents at the spot and handed over to Faridabad Police.

According to police, the incident occurred at 9.10 pm, in an isolated, open area in Dabua Colony. The victim, whose father works as a cook, had gone to a shop to buy biscuits when the accused approached her and coaxed her to accompany him to an isolated area near the shop.

“He proceeded to sexually assault her there, in the cover of darkness,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

However, he was seen by some residents of the area, who confronted the accused, identified as Rajesh, alias Raju. The accused hails from UP’s Hamirpur area, and was living on rent in Dabua colony.

While he was handed over to the police, the child was rushed to Faridabad’s BK Hospital, from where she was referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday morning.

“A case has been registered regarding the matter, on the basis of the child’s grandmother’s complaint, at the Saran police station. The FIR has been registered under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, and relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act since the child hails from the Jatav community,” said Dabua Colony Police Post in charge, Hari Om.

“The child has been referred to AIIMS, and is stable now. The accused has been arrested and is being questioned. The matter is still under investigation,” said PRO Singh, adding that Pooja Dabla, ACP (Crime Against Women), is heading the probe.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd