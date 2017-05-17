Six women held for stealing USD 8,300 from foreigner aboard metro

Six women have been arrested for allegedly stealing a Canadian citizen’s purse containing US dollars worth Rs 5.30 lakh and passport, police said on Wednesday.

T Sukuraman, a Canadian citizen, took the metro from Karol Bagh and deboarded at Rajiv Chowk on May 8, they said.

While alighting he found that a black purse containing USD 8,300, his passport and other documents was missing, they added.

He filed a police complaint and police scanned the CCTV footage from the cameras.

Within 24 hours, they arrested six women from Ghazipur for their alleged involvement in the theft.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now