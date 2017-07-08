Six people beaten by mob for allegedly carrying buffalo calves in Delhi: Reports

- A Gentleman: Jacqueline Fernandez, Sidharth Malhotra's kiss sets your screen on fire. See photos
- Jagga Jasoos: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's antics during film shoot proves that their banter is for real
- Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Live Cricket score, 4th ODI: Sri Lanka lose quick wickets after steady start at Hambantota
Six people were beaten Saturday by a mob in Haridas Nagar area of New Delhi for allegedly carrying buffalo calves, news agency ANI reported. The mob also reportedly vandalised the vehicles in which the calves were being carried. Delhi Police has registered an FIR and is currently investigating the scene, ANI reported.
The attack comes just a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a speech, warned cow vigilantes from resorting to violence. Speaking at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, he said that killing for cow protection is not acceptable. “Killing people in the name of cow is unacceptable. No one has the right to take law into his/her hands. We belong to a land of non-violence. Violence is not the solution to any problem,” the Prime Minister had said. Modi said that Mahatama Gandhi would not have approved the violence in the name of cow protection.
PM Modi’s response had come after a spate of lynchings in the country, some at the hands of cow vigilante groups. In a recent incident, a 15-year old boy Junaid Khan was stabbed to death after an argument broke out between him and a group of people over seats on a Mathura-bound train in Ballabhgarh in Haryana. Junaid, who was with his two brothers at the time of the incident, was mocked by the mob over his skull cap and was called a “beef-eater”. At least five people have been arrested in the case.
For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App
- Jul 8, 2017 at 1:19 pmThose people who r killing and beating in the name of cow protection I just want to ask who the r u to punish and give judgement , u r just useless creatures who don't have any work rather than creating violence be a human first then protect a cow sReply
- Jul 8, 2017 at 1:10 pmLIVE ANIMALS r million times more remunerative and valuable than DEAD ANIMALS. LIVE ANIMALS can provide COOKING GAS to all INDIAN FAMILIES at 100 per cylinder. LIVE ANIMALS can TRANSPORT all Indians at the rate of 20 paise per kilometer. LIVE ANIMALS can generatte DOMESTIC ELECTRICITY at 1rupee per unit. Above all LIVE ANIMALS can provide rich, toxin free MANURE to all our FARMLANDS DEAD ANIMALS r sources of unhygienic, filthy viral disease breeding grounds DEAD ANIMALS trigger cancer,diabetes, heart disease,stroke on those who eat meat. MEAT is responsible for 40 pc GLOBAL WARMING thro TRANSPORT/REFRIGERATION. GOVERNMENTS across India should seal all SLAUGHTER HOUSES, MEAT SHOPs and construct necessary arrangements for tapping METHANE from animal POO PEEReply
- Jul 8, 2017 at 1:00 pmCenter should stringently ban TRANSPORT of cattle unless approved by the appropriate authority also make accompaniment of one GAURAKSHAK one ANIMAL RIGHTS ACTIVIST mandatory. These greedy transporters are so cruel that they transport the cattle in tightly jammed condtions without food or water for days.Reply
- Jul 8, 2017 at 12:59 pmIs it a news? Cattle smuggling is oldest profession. It keeps on happening. Your heading is wrong and reporting is also wrong. There are usual fights, fist cuffs which unfortunately result in injuries and in some cases deaths. Our english media , award wapsi gangesters, and deaf, dumb and blind sickulars enter scene.Reply
- Jul 8, 2017 at 12:54 pmMussalmaan.. Muslim.. Islam.. Salman..Reply
- Jul 8, 2017 at 12:38 pmNow black baffalo also becomes mata for gau rakshaks? so no more apartheid? these illiterate north indian goons from sangh parivar has made india a laughing stock in front of the world ! such an idio ts we cannot find anywhere in the world !Reply
- Jul 8, 2017 at 12:48 pmThis act of hooliganism is degrading the essential morals and values of our cons ution day by day. These senseless and brainless group of goons , would beat up and lynch a human being , all in the name of religion ? if this is the religion that I represent , then I feel ashamed. Loka samastha sukhino bhavantu [Global well being ]has been taught to us since childhood and these people are essentially going against this. I can draw parallels between the hardcore radical ISIS ideology and these 'Gau rakshaks'Reply
- Jul 8, 2017 at 12:56 pmModi can talk for international terror but home made terror by bjp is ok? When we wakeup.Reply
- Load More Comments