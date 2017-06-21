Six of family attacked over ‘personal enmity’

Though police said it could be a case of personal enmity, they have not ruled out a robbery angle yet. (Representational Image.) Though police said it could be a case of personal enmity, they have not ruled out a robbery angle yet. (Representational Image.)

A 74-year-old woman and her son were attacked by a sharp-edged weapon and four other family members were found unconscious at their Jahangirpuri residence in northwest Delhi.Though police said it could be a case of personal enmity, they have not ruled out a robbery angle yet.

The matter came to light early Tuesday morning when a neighbour went to Narayni Devi’s residence to invite her for a ceremony at her home. She told police that Narayni, and her son Anup Singh (40), who runs a transport business, were lying on the floor with stab wounds in their necks and abdomen. She went upstairs, where other family members were sleeping. She then tried to wake them up but none of them responsed.

Police said they rushed the family members to a private nursing home where their condition is said to be out of danger but they were still not in a condition for recording a statement before police.

