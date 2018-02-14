Six kids injured in celebratory firing in Modi Nagar

The bullet was fired from a .12 bore country-made pistol. (Representational) The bullet was fired from a .12 bore country-made pistol. (Representational)

Six children — between five and 10 years of age — were injured in ‘celebratory firing’ in Ghaziabad’s Modi Nagar late Monday evening, when a wedding procession was on its way in Niwadi.

A 45-year-old-man has been arrested in the case, and the six children are recuperating at hospitals in Meerut and Ghaziabad, police said.

“The bullet was fired from a .12 bore country-made pistol, and the shot seems to have been aimed at the ground. After hitting the ground, splinters of the bullet scattered around and hit the children, injuring them. The children are undergoing treatment at two hospitals in Meerut and Ghaziabad and their condition is said to be stable. They received injuries on their arms and legs,” said Ravindra Singh, SHO, Niwadi police station, Ghaziabad.

“Jitendra Singh (45), has been arrested and the pistol has been recovered,” Singh said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App