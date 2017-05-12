Six Held: Police bust IPL betting racket

Representational Image. Representational Image.

With the arrest of six people, Delhi Police Thursday claimed to have busted an IPL gambling racket from Farsh Bazaar area in Shahdara district. Police have recovered two laptops, two LCD TVs, a notepad and 22 cellphones from the accused.

Police said they got a tip-off about the racket on May 9. DCP (Shahdara) Nupur Prasad said a team was formed to enquire into the matter. Police said the accused were running a betting racket online and found records of transactions worth Rs 1 crore.

Police also said they have identified the alleged kingpin of the racket — a 38-year-old who has been gambling since 2006. Two of the other arrested accused used to help him run the racket. The other three had come to place bets, Prasad said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now