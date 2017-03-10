Six held for kidnapping teen, forcing her into prostitution

(Representational) (Representational)

Delhi Police have arrested six people, including a couple, for allegedly kidnapping a 14-year-old girl and forcing her into prostitution. The girl was rescued on February 28 from Haryana’s Hisar, six months after she had gone missing from Delhi. Police said they zeroed in on the accused after the victim managed to call her father. The victim has been provided counselling and her statement was recorded before a magistrate.

The six have been identified as Satvir Singh, Mukesh Thakur, Krishan Kumar, Kavita, Jyoti and Mamta. They have been booked for kidnapping, human trafficking under various sections of the IPC and the POSCO Act. Police said the girl was trafficked thrice and repeatedly assaulted sexually in captivity. She was sedated with “red tablets”.

JCP (Eastern Range) Ravindra Yadav said the victim is a Class VI student at a government school and comes from a poor background. “She was taken to Noida by one Jyoti and her husband, Pradeep, and then sold to one Kalu who after exploiting her tried to sell her further for Rs 40,000,’’ he said. He added that she was taken to Kanpur, where the victim tried to escape last year in August. “She was beaten up and there are scars of blade marks on her hands.

Later, she was sold for Rs 2.5 lakhs to Krishan, who has a vegetable shop in Hisar,” said Yadav. He said Krishan allegedly abused her for some days in connivance with his wife, Jyoti.

Investigations have revealed that that two other women, Kavita and Mamta, used to call customers at their residences in Hisar where the victim was abused. The main accused, Pradeep and Jyoti, are yet to be arrested.