Six Delhi cops suspended for ‘assault’ on businessman

A Delhi Police inspector has been sent to district lines, while six other policemen have been suspended, for allegedly misbehaving and manhandling a businessman and his family members in the police station. All were posted in Rani Bagh Police Station.

According to the complaint by Surendra Aggarwal to Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, on May 6, some policemen came to his home in Saraswati Vihar and took their scooter to the station without citing a reason.

Aggarwal said that when his son Gaurav went to the police station, they first demanded Rs 200, and then Rs 1,000. The policemen also allegedly thrashed him and confined him to the police station. Later, when Aggarwal’s elder son Tushar went to the police station, he was also allegedly beaten up.

Aggarwal said that when he and his wife went to the station, the personnel misbehaved with them too. He alleged that the SHO came to the police station but did not intervene.

DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan said an additional DCP has been asked to look into the matter and the SHO has been sent to district lines, while two sub inspectors, two head constables and two constables have been suspended.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App