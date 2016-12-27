Six children call on Green Tribunal to end pollution

In their plea, the children have asked the NGT to direct government authorities to “prepare a time-bound action plan” to “curtail pollution” and take appropriate action. In their plea, the children have asked the NGT to direct government authorities to “prepare a time-bound action plan” to “curtail pollution” and take appropriate action.

Six children, in the age group of 12-16 years, from Kirari-Mundka area have moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT) alleging high levels of air pollution caused by a cluster of industries and heavy vehicular pollution in the area. They have asked the tribunal to direct the authorities to take action and develop green spaces.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar issued notices to the Ministries of Environment and Urban Development, Delhi government, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Central Pollution Control Board and others seeking their replies within two weeks.

Six children — Umesh Kumar, Aditi Bharadwaj, Abdul Razzak, Harsh Dahiya, Prince Lakra and Vivekanand — have moved the tribunal. “Innocent residents are breathing the polluted air and suffering unnecessarily. There is an imminent need to develop a green belt in surrounding areas, which could filter the air and help residents live a healthy life,” said the plea.

In their plea, the children have asked the NGT to direct government authorities to “prepare a time-bound action plan” to “curtail pollution” and take appropriate action.

The petitioners also alleged that there is “negligible green lung or green buffer” around the whole stretch to absorb pollution. “Also, the tree count of this area is very low which further exacerbates the situation,” read the plea.

The petitioners have also sought directions to the government and DDA to develop “green spaces” in the area. “Direct that the 147 acres of open space under the Delhi government, presently marked for proposed industrial development under DSIIDC, to not be used for the said purpose, and instead be developed as a green/open space for abatement of pollution crisis in the Mundka-Kirari Area,” the petition states.

Civic agencies to check polluting activities

After a spike in PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels was recorded around Anand Vihar and Punjabi Bagh last week, the Delhi government’s environment department has written to all civic agencies to keep a strict vigil on activities that can contribute to increased level of pollutants in the air.