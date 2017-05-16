SIT to probe gangrape of 26-year-old woman

Representational Image/ File photo Representational Image/ File photo

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the gangrape of a 26-year-old woman in a moving car on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, Gurgaon Police said Monday. The SIT will be headed by DCP (crime) Sumit Kumar and has six other members — ACP Dharna Yadav, ACP Jai Singh, Inspector Ram Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 18 police station, Inspector Narender Kumar from the crime branch, and two ASIs, one of whom is a woman.

Police released sketches of one of the three accused Monday evening. “We have released a sketch of one of the accused… sketches of the other two are being made. These will be widely circulated,” the DCP said.

In her complaint, the woman said she had gone to Connaught Place to watch a film with a male friend, after which they hired a radio cab. She said between 1.20 am and 2 am, after her friend dropped her off at her PG in Sector 17A, a Swift Dzire pulled up and three men forced her into the car.

Sources confirmed that the woman’s friend was also called in for questioning Monday morning, but refused to comment further.

An FIR was registered at Sector 18 police station under sections 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 376D (gangrape), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC. The woman alleged that the men drove the vehicle around while they took turns to rape her, and also threatened to kill her. After she pleaded with them, they dumped her at an isolated road in Delhi’s Najafgarh area.

Commissioner of Police Sandeep Khirwar said, “The woman was found in Delhi’s Chhawla area and brought to Gurgaon. We have registered a case and are conducting a thorough technical and forensic investigation. We are looking at footage from CCTV cameras along the route the car took for further leads.”

