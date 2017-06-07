SIT to look into rape of woman, death of daughter in Gurgaon

Over a week after a woman was allegedly gangraped in an autorickshaw, and her 6-month-old infant was killed, Gurgaon Police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter, and also released sketches of the three unknown accused in the case.

The incident took place on May 29, when the victim left her home in Bass Kayla village to visit her parent’s home in Khandsa, after an argument with her husband. She took a shared autorickshaw which already had two male passengers in it.

According to police, the woman alleged that the men gangraped her on the way to her destination, and when her infant began wailing, they threw her out of the vehicle. The woman retrieved her daughter after the trio dumped her near Khandsa village, but the child died before she could be taken to a hospital.

“We have made sketches of the accused and these will be circulated in Gurgaon and adjoining districts,” said ACP Manish Sehgal, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

