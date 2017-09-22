SIT probe ordered after kin of dead man allege fake encounter

Munfaid’s family alleged he had been murdered by four officers of the Crime Investigation Agency. (Express photo by Manoj Kumar) Munfaid’s family alleged he had been murdered by four officers of the Crime Investigation Agency. (Express photo by Manoj Kumar)

Following allegations of a fake police encounter by the family of 30-year-old Munfaid, who was found dead last week, police have registered an FIR under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201, as well as relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Tauru police station. An SIT has also been set up to probe the incident, added police.

Police said Munfaid was found dead on September 16 in a white pick-up truck on the Tauru Nuh road, with a bullet to his neck. His body was discovered by Inspector Mastana. However, Munfaid’s family alleged he had been murdered by four officers of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Haryana, whom he had gone to meet the previous evening.

Police then added his father’s complaint, which named the officers in the FIR. Relatives said Munfaid — who hailed from Mewat’s Kharkhari village — had multiple cases registered against him, accusing him of theft. The latest was a rape case filed against him by a resident in May, which his relatives claimed was false. “He was in constant touch with the four officers because of the cases; they forced him to become their informant. A few days before he died, he also told us that one of them had taken Rs 2,000 from him,” said his father, Islam.

He added that on September 15, Munfaid told him the officers had asked him to meet them in the evening and said they would remove his name from all cases in return for a favour. While Munfaid’s family alleged that there were “at least two others” with him in his car when the “encounter” took place, police said no eyewitness has come forward. “Action will be taken against the officers if anything that confirms the deceased’s father’s claims comes to light,” said Yadram, DSP (Firojpur Jhirka), who is heading the SIT.

By Thursday evening, however, a video surfaced of a man claiming to have been at the spot. The man — who did not want to be identified “for security reasons” — alleged, “There was a CIA vehicle parked on the road. Munfaid said he has some work and would talk to them.”

He claimed he heard the officers ask Munfaid to “halt and not try to run away”, to which he replied, “We are not running, we have stopped”. “Then they shot him. We ran. They opened fire on us as well… I came home the next day,” he said, adding that no policemen have visited him since.

In the video, he also said he intends to give his testimony. Confirming this, an activist who tracked him down, said, “He will also request witness protection.”

B S Sandhu, Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana, told The Indian Express that the eyewitness “should not hesitate to approach police”, adding that he would take stock of the probe on Friday.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App