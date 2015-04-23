SIT formed to probe farmer’s suicide

A photo showing Gajender Singh (extreme left) on a tree at the AAP rally at Jantar Mantar (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Hours after a case was registered into the farmer’s suicide at Jantar Mantar, the investigation was transferred to a special investigation team (SIT) of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch. The SIT will be headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Suresh Kaushik, who had earlier probed and solved the Phoolan Devi murder case.

Sources said the SIT was the outcome of a long meeting at the police headquarters. The meeting was attended by Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) and other senior officers, including Joint Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) M K Meena.

“After discussions, which lasted an hour, it was unanimously decided that we will enlist the help of the Crime Branch. The case was then transferred to them,” a police source said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said, “A case has been registered under Sections 186 (obstructing a public servant from discharging his duties), 306 (abetment to suicide) and 304-A (negligence).”

ACP Kaushik and his two inspectors will work under the supervision of Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ashok Chand.

“The officers of the Crime Branch have now asked TV channels to provide them all the raw footage. The team has also asked senior officers of New Delhi police district to hand over footage of the incident as police had assigned a cameraman to Jantar Mantar to cover the AAP rally,” a police officer said.

