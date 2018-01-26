Sisters kept in dark room rescued by Delhi police, DCW; FIR on employer

DCW chief Swati Maliwal DCW chief Swati Maliwal

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and the Delhi Police Wednesday afternoon rescued two sisters — aged seven and 10 — employed as domestic helps at a house in Pitampura.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, “We received a call on our 181 helpline from a neighbour, who told us two minors were working in that house. On reaching there, we realised they were hidden in a dark room.” While the two girls have been moved to a government shelter home, they were able to provide little information regarding their parents and home. “They are so young, they only told us that they come from a very poor family in Jharkhand… they couldn’t tell us which village they are from,” she said.

The girls will be produced before the Child Welfare Committee. “They said they were beaten up daily and not given adequate food or clothes,” Maliwal alleged, adding that police are probing the possible role of a placement agency in the case.

DCW officials said police have registered an FIR against their employers at Rani Bagh police station.

