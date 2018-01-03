Sisters held for kidnapping 13-day-old baby

DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan told The Indian Express that the accused, aged 22 and 26, hatched the plan to steal the baby six months ago. DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan told The Indian Express that the accused, aged 22 and 26, hatched the plan to steal the baby six months ago.

Two sisters were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 13-day-old baby in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan told The Indian Express that the accused, aged 22 and 26, hatched the plan to steal the baby six months ago.

“The younger sister lives with her husband. When she came to know that her sister-in-law had become pregnant, she hatched a plan to kidnap the baby and hand it over to her sister, who has been unable to have a baby so far,” said the officer.

“On December 12, she gave food laced with sedatives to her family and when they lost consciousness, the younger sister kidnapped the baby,” police said.

