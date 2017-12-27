Sisters found hanging from a tree in Noida, murder case registered after allegations of foul play

Sleepers of two sisters 18 and 13 next to the tree where they were found hanging from a tree outside their home at Barola Village in Sector-49, Noida early morning. Express photo by Praveen Khannna Sleepers of two sisters 18 and 13 next to the tree where they were found hanging from a tree outside their home at Barola Village in Sector-49, Noida early morning. Express photo by Praveen Khannna

The bodies of two girls, aged 18 and 13, were found hanging from a tree outside their house in Barola village in Noida Sector 49 on Tuesday. Neighbours found the two girls hanging by their dupatta early Tuesday morning. Soon, police was alerted. While Noida Police initially termed it as a case of suicide, family members claimed foul play. The family has alleged that a distant relative had issued death threats for not letting him marry the elder girl. Following the allegations made by the family, Ram Kumar Sharma, Inspector General (Meerut range), told The Indian Express that a case under section 302 (pertaining to murder) has been registered at Sector 49

police station.

“We have taken the family’s allegations into consideration and have registered the FIR”. The post-mortem of the two siblings was conducted in the evening. “So far, the report states that the death was a result of asphyxia due to ante-mortem hanging,” said Love Kumar, SSP (Gautam Buddh Nagar).

Police said they have also preserved their viscera so that they can look into other possible reasons that may have resulted in their deaths. The family of the dead said that the 18-year-old used to work as a domestic help at an apartment block in Sector 93A, and lived nearby. The 13-year-old, they said, was a school student.

Their father works as a sanitation worker at a hospital in Noida Sector 50, police said, adding that the dead have three more sisters between the ages of 23 and 8 besides a 10-year-old brother. “The elder of the two girls had been staying with us for the past 15 days. I was sick so she had decided to help me out,” the mother of the deceased girls told The Indian Express.

The mother said she woke up at around 3 am and saw the two girls sleeping next to each other. She said she woke up again at 4 am. “I woke up twice in the night. The first time I saw them, they were sleeping next to each other. When I couldn’t see them at 4 am, I tried to go outside to look for them but the door was shut from the outside,” she said.

She added, “The relative had issued death threats twice last night. We did not pay heed,” the mother said.

Their neighbours claimed that they spotted the bodies around 5 am. “When we tried to alert the family but none of them answered,” a neighbour claimed.

Hema, who first spotted the bodies, claimed, “I couldn’t recognise them initially. But when I pointed my torch at the bodies, I saw them. I ran and bolted my doors.”

The residents of the area then called their landlord, who made a PCR call at 6 am. Prakash, the landlord, said: “Many of us kept screaming… but nobody went to their house. After sometime, they claimed that their doors were shut from the outside.”

