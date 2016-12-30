Sisodia, Baijal discuss his Delhi stint

Anil Baijal. (File Photo) Anil Baijal. (File Photo)

Calling his meeting with the new Lieutenant-Governor, Anil Baijal, cordial, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he hoped Baijal’s experience of having worked in several departments of the Delhi government would be helpful. Sisodia met Baijal at Raj Bhavan on Thursday. “The meeting was a courtesy call. He shared his experiences and we spoke about his stint in different departments of the Delhi government. I hope these experiences and knowledge will be helpful to both of us in the future,” Sisodia said.

He added that the whole L-G versus Delhi government debate was actually about ‘who was heading Delhi’. “The whole issue is not the person but the issue of who is the ‘government’ in Delhi. Many of our files are pending in the L-G’s office, including some crucial ones on new universities and nursery admissions.

I hope these will be cleared soon,” he said. The AAP government had an uneasy relationship with former L-G, Najeeb Jung, since it assumed power, with tussles over appointment and transfers of officials or key decisions. AAP accused Jung of stalling development work in Delhi and obstructing the elected government. In a landmark judgment in August this year, the Delhi High Court had ruled that the L-G, and not the elected government, was the administrative head of the capital.