Sirsa writes to L-G, says recover cost of special assembly session

BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa. BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Newly elected BJP MLA from Rajouri Garden, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, wrote to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday requesting him to recover the cost incurred for the special session of the Delhi Assembly from the AAP. Sirsa, in his letter, said that the one-day special Assembly session, held to demonstrate how EVMs can be rigged, was nothing more than a “blatant misuse of a constitutional institution” by AAP to promote its own political agenda at the cost of the public exchequer. In the letter, he sought to know why the AAP hadn’t staged the demonstration in their office.

In a statement, Sirsa said, “Huge amount of money was spent on the special session which was not required to be called for such an exercise. The L-G should order recovery of this amount from the AAP, as the exercise was nothing more than blatant misuse of a constitutional institution.”

Sirsa was reacting to AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj’s “demonstration” in the Assembly on how the vote machines could be rigged, a claim trashed by the Election Commission, which said a “duplicate” gadget was hacked.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that he had written a letter to L-G Anil Baijal seeking his intervention in the matter.

“As per Section 6 of the Government of NCT of Delhi Act, the Lt Governor summons the Assembly to meet from time to time and prorogues the Assembly. But in the past two years, the ruling AAP has not sought such permission from the Lt Governor,” Tiwari alleged.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now