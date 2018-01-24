Singapore Airlines crew member held with gold: Customs

Initial investigation revealed that the crew member had smuggled gold on January 8 as well. Initial investigation revealed that the crew member had smuggled gold on January 8 as well.

The Customs Department has arrested a crew member of the Singapore Airlines for allegedly smuggling gold worth about Rs 31.25 lakh. The arrest was made at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) and initial investigation revealed that the crew member had smuggled gold on January 8 as well.

Joint Commissioner of Customs (IGIA) Anubha Singh said officers on Monday intercepted a Singapore airlines crew member, who arrived from Singapore at Terminal-3. “After intercepting him, we searched him and recovered 1,048 grams of gold from his possession. He was arrested and gold has been seized as per Customs Act,” the joint commissioner added.

Investigation has revealed that the crew member was supposed to hand over the gold to an agent at a prominent hotel in Delhi. “He would get 500 Singapore dollars (around Rs 25,000) for this,” a senior official said, adding that the gold was in the form of chain and bangles and the accused was wearing these under his uniform.

“Singapore airlines confirms that a member of its cabin crew operating on Singapore Airlines flight SQ-402 on 22 January 2018 was detained by Delhi Customs authorities. Singapore Airlines will provide full co-operation to the investigating authorities. We are unable to provide details of the crew member concerned due to confidential reasons,” said a spokesperson of the airlines.

The incident comes days after a Jet Airways crew member was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for allegedly laundering thousands of dollars out of the country. Meanwhile, a Chinese man was also arrested by Customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle gold worth Rs 52 lakh at IGIA. The accused was intercepted on his arrival from Dubai on Saturday.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App