Shunglu Committee exposed misuse of the public money by AAP: Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. (File photo) Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. (File photo)

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari on Thursday said that the Shunglu Committee has exposed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s misuse of authority and public money.

“After exposure by the Shunglu Committee report it is clear that Arvind Kejriwal has misused public money and government appointments for his political benefit,” Tiwari said in a statement.

He said that the misuse of public money in foreign tours was done with the intent of raising NRI (Non-Resident Indian) support and funds.

“Firstly the appointment of Swati Maliwal as DCW (Delhi Commission of Women) head was wrong, and later the appointments in her office. All these are proof of this government’s misuse of authority,” Tiwari added.

The Shunglu Committee has questioned several appointments made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, including the appointment of Health Minister Satyendar Jain’s daughter Soumya Jain in Delhi government’s flagship Mohalla Clinic project.

The three-member Committee, headed by former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) V.K. Shunglu, was set up by the former Lt Governor Najeeb Jung after Delhi High Court gave primacy to the LG in Delhi administrative affairs in August 2016.

The LG office has recalled over 400 files on decisions taken by the AAP government for review.

The Committee also raised questions on the appointment of Nikunj Agarwal, a relative of Kejriwal’s wife, as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Delhi Health Minister.

