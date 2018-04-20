Should keep JNU attendance petitions pending for protests to stop, says HC

JNU campus. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal/Files) JNU campus. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal/Files)

The Delhi High Court Thursday said it should keep pending the petitions related to agitations by JNU students and teachers against a decision to make 75% attendance compulsory, so that protests do not take place again. Justice Rekha Palli made the oral observation after the counsel for JNU, Monika Arora, submitted that “nobody is agitating now”.

“After a year or so, finally the agitation is over and the institute is functioning smoothly. Classes are also going on smoothly,” Arora, assisted by advocate Kushal Kumar, told the court. Hearing this, the judge said, “It means that I should keep these petitions pending so that agitation never takes place and the institute functions properly.”

The court was hearing a plea by five JNU professors challenging the December 12, 2017, decision of JNU’s Academic Council, making 75% attendance mandatory for students. In their plea, the professors alleged that the decision was taken on the basis of “false and illegal minutes” contrary to the agenda and the proceedings of the 144th Academic Council meeting.

