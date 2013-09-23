Short-term memory

A man fighting a maintenance suit filed by his wife and children came to court dressed in saffron clothes. Claiming to be a devotee of Lord Hanuman,he claimed that he had been celibate all his life and had not married or fathered any children. But his celibacy claim fell flat when he told the court that his well educated wife,who was capable of earning money for herself,had chosen to spend his hard-earned money…. The man was left red-faced when the judge reminded him of his claims of celibacy.

Special form

Buoyed by the overwhelming number of requests for referrals for special treatment,AIIMS has found a unique solution. A special performa form has been created for VIP referrals to simplify the process for doctors bogged down with OPD cases. The form,issued from the directors office,has sections for the patients name and doctor. Also in the form is a section titled referred by. This one requires the patient to mention the name of the VIP who contacted the AIIMS authorities for the special treatment. This is meant to ease things for us… so that these esteemed patients dont have to talk to us. They can just flash the form. Earlier,requests were treated as unofficial. This form makes the practice official, a doctor said. Tired by incessant requests, this was found to be the only practical solution,authorities say.

Five minutes of fame

Last week,many at Kailash Colony Market dropped their shopping plans to join a candlelight march held by the family members of Anmol Sarna,the 20-year-old NRI who died under mysterious circumstances in South Delhis Kalkaji area on September 14. A woman in her early 20s,who had just stepped out of a beauty salon and joined the protesters,was heard telling her friend,This is the same guy we read about in the newspaper. I have just got my hair blow dried. Lets go join the march. If nothing else,we might just appear in the paper tomorrow.

Friends become foes

Just two days after they walked hand in hand,marching to Delhi Universitys Vice-Chancellors office and demanding better accommodation facilities for students,the Left and Right leaning student activists seemed to have lost a common cause to fight for. Lines were drawn again on Friday as barricades were put up and rows of policemen were deployed to keep away angry ABVP workers from a meeting called by Left students backing a professor who the police suspect has Maoist links.

Reaching out

To reach out to the masses,a Hindi version of the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC)s official web portal has been launched. This Hindi website is expected to promote the idea of Delhi as a tourist-friendly destination. The sole purpose of launching this website is to attract more domestic tourists from across the country, an official said.

Those were the days

A promotion from the post of a Deputy Commissioner of Police to the Joint Commissioner has lost its charm as far as the officers are concerned. The reason: A new rule whereby Joint Cps will now be in charge of just two districts as opposed to the earlier three or four. So,many officers find themselves handling the same areas that they did when they were DCPs. This new system has hurt us. Earlier,we used to lobby for range postings. There is no charm in becoming a range Joint CP anymore, a Joint Commissioner said.

New allies

On the day of the DUSU elections,a rally outside Delhis oldest college  Zakir Husain  held by the RSSs farmer union inadvertently helped the ABVP candidates,who eventually went on to win. Criticism of the Congress at the Ramlila Maidan morphed into criticism of the NSUI by the time it reached the college. Soon,students and farmers were seen mixing and discussing politics.

