Short on money, some Delhi Police officers are forced to live in JJ clusters

Due to the shortage of government quarters, a huge chunk of officers — mostly the constabulary and assistant sub-inspectors — are forced to live in unauthorised colonies or JJ clusters across the city.

Sources told The Indian Express that some unauthorised colonies and JJ clusters in the city have also come to be known as police colonies, as many from the force live there.

Some, however, also live in rented accommodation in areas such as east Delhi’s Bhajanpura, north Delhi’s Burari, west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, southwest Delhi’s Palam, Dwarka and outer Delhi’s Narela, sources said.

The cost of accommodation in such places is low when compared to other authorised colonies in Delhi, sources said.

The Indian Express visited some of these areas to understand the problems faced by the officers.

A head constable-rank officer, who lives in a JJ Colony in Pankha Road, said he had joined the force in 2001 but was never allotted a government house.

“Two families stay in this 25-square foot house. My family is increasing, I have two sons and my brother also has two sons. I have repeatedly filed applications so that I get a government quarter, but to no avail,” said the officer.

“Since it is a JJ cluster, nobody wants to come here. I am staying here as I can’t afford a big house,” he added. In Burari, where over 10,000 police personnel live, some have bought land and built houses, while others are still waiting to get government accommodation.

“My family used to live in Sonipat. I had to run between Delhi and Sonipat. My wife asked me to get a house in Delhi, but since I couldn’t afford one, I am now living here with my family,” said a constable,who lives in Nathupura in Burari.

Most of these policemen, however, echoed similar sentiments: About 2,000 houses are being constructed in Mandoli, Delhi Cantt, Dwarka, Kondli, Jyoti Nagar and Janakpuri.

But given the strength of the force, police sources said 2,000 houses are not enough, police sources said.

