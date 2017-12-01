Shops razed in Gurgaon society, RWA protests

An enforcement team of the district town planning (DTP) remove the illegal construction and seal the shops in Heritage City at MG Road in Gurugram on Wednesday. (PTI Photo) An enforcement team of the district town planning (DTP) remove the illegal construction and seal the shops in Heritage City at MG Road in Gurugram on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

A condominium on MG Road became the centre of a confrontation for the second day in a row on Thursday, as officials from the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) razed structures that had allegedly been set up illegally by the Residents’ Welfare Association.

As per DTCP officials, a complaint had been received “five-six months ago”, alleging that the Heritage City RWA had illegally constructed shops in parking lots meant for residents.

“On Wednesday, we emptied the shops to demolish them. But we were only able to seal the shops after residents protested. On Friday, we finally managed to raze the structures and restore the area as per the approved plan,” Rajender T Sharma, District Town Planner (Enforcement), said.

Residents, however, claimed the shops were constructed with the consent of those who were meant to use the parking lots.

Speaking to The Indian Express, RWA secretary Rajdeep Sahrawat said, “We were unable to organise a protest since they entered without warning… They had sealed the shops, what was the need to demolish them? We wanted to see an order of demolition, which they failed to show.”

