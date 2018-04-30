Delhi: Doctor gets shot at near home, retaliates with gunfire

Over 22 rounds were fired from both sides, Police said. Over 22 rounds were fired from both sides, Police said.

A south Delhi-based orthopaedic surgeon was injured after he was shot at by three-four unidentified persons outside his Fatehpur Beri residence. Police said the doctor also retaliated, and over 22 rounds were fired from both sides.

Police said Dr Hans U Nagar is recuperating at a hospital. “He said he suspects his brothers to be behind the shooting. There is a long-standing property dispute between them,” police said.

DCP (south) Romil Baaniya said, “We received a call about the incident at 1.05 am. The assailants opened fire at Dr Hans. He too fired over 10 rounds with his licenced pistol, following which the attackers fled. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act.”

