Delhi: Doctor gets shot at near home, retaliates with gunfire

Sunday, April 29, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Police said three-four unidentified persons fired at the doctor outside his Fatehpur Beri residence, over 22 rounds were fired from both sides.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: April 30, 2018 1:43:54 am
A south Delhi-based orthopaedic surgeon was injured after he was shot at by three-four unidentified persons outside his Fatehpur Beri residence. Police said the doctor also retaliated, and over 22 rounds were fired from both sides.

Police said Dr Hans U Nagar is recuperating at a hospital. “He said he suspects his brothers to be behind the shooting. There is a long-standing property dispute between them,” police said.

DCP (south) Romil Baaniya said, “We received a call about the incident at 1.05 am. The assailants opened fire at Dr Hans. He too fired over 10 rounds with his licenced pistol, following which the attackers fled. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act.”

