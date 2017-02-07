Shootout at Nehru Place, one held

The special staff team of southeast district police has arrested a criminal carrying a cash reward of Rs 25,000, following a shootout in Nehru Place — the second such arrest by the team in 10 days. On January 26, the same team had arrested dreaded criminal Kasim Mullah, carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000. He was arrested after a brief gunfight at Okhla Phase III.

“The latest incident took place at 2.50 am near Nehru Place and the accused fired eight bullets at police officers. The officers fired five rounds. After a brief exchange of fire, one of the accused, Akbar alias Danish, was apprehended. However, his associate managed to escape,” said DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya.

He said they have forwarded a request to senior officials, asking them to give appreciation letters to the special staff team.