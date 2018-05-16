Shobhit murder: Six years on, Delhi police say can’t crack case

Shobhit, a second-year student at Manav Rachna University in Faridabad and a former student of DPS RK Puram, was stabbed to death near his home in Vasant Kunj’s C-block on May 5, 2011, when he was returning from DLF Promenade Mall. Shobhit, a second-year student at Manav Rachna University in Faridabad and a former student of DPS RK Puram, was stabbed to death near his home in Vasant Kunj’s C-block on May 5, 2011, when he was returning from DLF Promenade Mall.

Having failed to make a breakthrough in the 2011 murder of IT student Shobhit Modi, which took place in Vasant Kunj, Delhi Police has filed an “untraced report” before a Delhi court, which states they have investigated the case from all angles but have not been able to arrest the “real culprit” or establish a “motive”.

Sources told The Indian Express that the Crime Branch requested the court that the case be closed. “However, they said that if they get any new clues, they will re-open the investigation,” police sources said.

Shobhit, a second-year student at Manav Rachna University in Faridabad and a former student of DPS RK Puram, was stabbed to death near his home in Vasant Kunj’s C-block on May 5, 2011, when he was returning from DLF Promenade Mall.

He was found at gate number 3 in a pool of blood by a security guard. One of his friends, who called his cellphone, discovered he had been stabbed. He was taken to Fortis Hospital by his family, and declared dead on arrival.

Once police started the investigation, his family told them they suspected the role of Shobhit’s girlfriend’s family. His murder had left a trail of unanswered questions after police found that his iPhone, Tissot wristwatch and cash had not been taken.

“His father Suraj Modi, a general manager with MMTC, claimed the family of his son’s girlfriend may be involved. He claimed the girl’s parents were not happy with their relationship and had made threatening calls to Shobhit,” a senior officer said.

Police said the girl and her family were questioned. Shobhit’s father, meanwhile, alleged police had failed to identify the culprits even though they were given all evidence required, including Shobhit’s laptop and cell phone records.

However, police said nothing suspicious was found during their questioning. “Months after the incident, his father filed a petition before the Delhi High Court, seeking transfer of the probe to CBI, but the case was transferred to the Crime Branch,” an officer said.

The investigation officer then conducted a polygraph test on the girl’s parents but did not find anything amiss. “They also detained 250 local criminals and probed the role of drug peddlers, but were unable to get any clue,” an officer said, adding that Shobhit had four stab wounds.

“We conducted a thorough investigation but couldn’t crack the case,” said the now retired IPS officer Ashok Chand, who was heading the Crime Branch at the time. Shobhit’s father said he wasn’t aware of the untraced report being filed, and blamed the Delhi Police for not being able to trace the culprits.

