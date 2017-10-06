SHO suspended after he allows Radhe Maa to sit on his chair

Radhe Maa sitting on the Station House Officer’s chair (Source: ANI/Twitter) Radhe Maa sitting on the Station House Officer’s chair (Source: ANI/Twitter)

The station house officer of Vivek Vihar police station has been suspended for “allowing” self-styled godwoman, Radhe Maa, to sit in his official seat, and “singing along with her”. According to police, an ASI has also been suspended while four more personnel have been sent to District Lines.

Police said the action was taken against the personnel after a photo of the incident emerged on social media — showing Radhe Maa sitting in SHO Sunjoy Sharma’s seat while he stands next to her with his hands folded. He is also seen wearing a chunri around his neck. Read | Radhe Maa welcomed at Delhi Police station, sits on SHO’s chair

Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik ordered a probe into the matter and sent the SHO to District Lines. By Thursday evening, however, the SHO was suspended. “Apart from the SHO, ASI Braj Bhushan has been suspended while ASI Radhe Krishan, head constable Pramod, and constables Hitesh and Ravinder were sent to District Lines,” a police officer said.

Chief police spokesperson Dependra Pathak told The Indian Express that an additional DCP will conduct the probe. DCP (Shahdara) Nupur Prasad said: “Further action will be taken after the final findings. The message is clear. No such unprofessional misconduct will be tolerated.”

However, a devotee of the god woman, said the SHO had asked Radhe Maa to get up from the chair. “We were travelling from Rohini to Vivek Vihar to attend a Ramlila function. A pregnant woman was also there and they wanted to use a washroom. One of the persons accompanying us said he knows the in-charge of Vivek Vihar police station we went there,” the devotee said.

