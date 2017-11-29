SHO among six police officers punished for gambling racket

Six police personnel, including the station house officer of Nabi Karim police station, have been sent to district lines as punishment after the vigilance department established, during an inquiry, that an illegal betting racket was operating in the area with their connivance.

DCP (Central) M S Randhawa confirmed that action had been taken against the six police personnel, but refused to divulge the reason behind the move. “Action was taken on administrative grounds,” he said.

Sources in the vigilance department said that a few months ago, a complaint was filed by the locals at Nabi Karim police station, alleging that some people were running a betting racket.

“Despite receiving the complaint, allegedly no action was taken by local police. They kept assuring the residents that they will take action after they gather strong evidence against the accused. They even asked residents to gather evidence themselves,” a police source said.

Last month, the locals approached the vigilance department and registered a complaint. “On receiving complaint, police started monitoring their activity and came to know that betting rackets were operating in Multani Dhanda, Chinot Basti and Paharganj areas, which come under the jurisdiction of Nabi Karim police station. Police also found that a betting racket was operating inside a house with two security personnel deployed outside, frisking anyone who wanted to enter,” police sources said.

The vigilance team later started recording the statements of people who had visited the house. “After collecting evidence, the vigilance team prepared a report and sent it to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, who later sent the six police personnel to district lines after initiating a department inquiry against them,” police sources said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App