Sheila’s son hits out: Party elitist, half the leaders are deadwood

A day after Congress president Sonia Gandhi directed senior leaders to exercise restraint and not comment on their colleagues, more voices of dissent emerged on Friday.

Former MP Sandeep Dikshit launched a broadside against the leadership saying the culture in the party has become “elitist” and claimed half the leadership today is “deadwood”.

Sandeep’s remarks came a day after his mother and former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit attacked Ajay Maken for the campaign he had led in Delhi.

Maken on Friday deftly avoided hitting back and said he would sit with her to “find out where we went wrong so that we can ensure that such lapses do not occur in the future”. Without taking names, Dikshit Junior said inner party democracy does not start or end with holding party elections.

“It starts with democracy of ideas – allowing leaders to lead and democracy of action,” he was quoted as saying by the PTI. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had introduced mandatory elections in both Youth Congress and National Students’’ Union of India, the party’s student wing.

“The culture (in Congress) has become elitist and arrogance grows from it. Our cadres are uncomfortable in such a situation,” Dikshit said.

The Congress, he said, will have to identify its best leaders and ideas, people’s issues rather than party issues. “What is very important is to bring new people into Congress. We have almost 50 per cent deadwood in senior Congress and 70 per cent in Youth Congress and NSUI,” he said.

“They do not come through elections but through selection, opening up to new ideas and issues. We are best when we identify with people’s issues.”

Ironically, Sandeep had stayed away from campaigning despite his party facing one of its most difficult elections. Sandeep, who has an NGO background, argued the Congress has to revive its left-of-the-centre ideological position.

“You cannot identify with the poor wearing a Ray-ban glasses,” he said. At the same time, the Congress cannot become a “copy cat” of either the BJP on issues relating to secularism or the AAP on economic issues.

“We should also strive for disciplining and controlling capital which Manmohan Singh forgot. I am not saying that he did it deliberately….. Even at the height of socialism, economists were against us, people were not,” he said.

“I don’t think we have to worry about Narendra Modi. Our worry is us. He did not find his way, we lost the way. We cannot expect opposition to be weak like the Indian cricket team. Hero is the one who defeats a good team,” he said.

Asked about Sandeep’s remarks, Maken, who addressed the media at the AICC headquarters, said the Congress president has asked leaders to exercise restraint and “if someone is not following Congress president’s orders or advise, then I think it is for the concerned people in the party to look at it and take appropriate action and decision.”

