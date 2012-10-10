Sheila promises to save Cantonment residents from demolition threat

Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on Tuesday promised support to residents of Delhi Cantonment area who have being living under the fear of a possible demolition drive.

At a meeting with Union Minister of State for Defence M M Pallam Raju,at her residence,Dikshit requested that the area be given amnesty. Raju reportedly told Dikshit that her request would be given due consideration.

Informing Raju of residents concerns,Dikshit said her government has always taken a humane approach.

The Delhi government has ensured the protection of houses constructed without proper sanctions in the last few decades. The amnesty given by the city and Union governments should be replicated in the Delhi Cantonment area, Dikshit said.

She said the residents had constructed houses with hard-earned money and were unaware of the legalities and status of the land.

After the meeting,Raju said the Union Ministry was in the process of formulating a policy for the Cantonment area. The request received from Chief Minister Dikshit will be considered suitably to incorporate suggestions in the policy, Raju said.

Raju and Dikshit also met a few residents of the area on Tuesday,and the chief minister said she was confident that the issue would be resolved soon.

Col P K Upmanyu,president of the Cantonment Board Residents Welfare Association,said there was no policy with the Cantonment Board for any construction or modification of houses. There is no existing policy for repairs,construction,transfer of deeds and renewal of lease in the Cantonment area. Recently,we wrote to Defence Minister A K Anthony to formulate such a policy, he said.

