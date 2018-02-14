Sheila Dikshit hits out at AAP regime, calls it ‘advertisement’ govt

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia/File) Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia/File)

Terming it an “advertisement” government, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit today hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation, saying the work they claim to have done remains “invisible”.

On the third anniversary of the Delhi government led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken released a ‘charge sheet’ on the government’s three years of rule at the DPCC office here.

People should be wary of the AAP government and it is a matter of concern that work claimed to be done by it is nowhere to be seen, Dikshit said.

“I do not want to say much but people know AAP government is an advertisement government. They are seen talking but their works are invisible,” Dikshit said.

She expressed surprise when a reporter tried to compare the work done by her government during her 15 years’ regime with the AAP’s three years in power in Delhi.

Continue LIVE: DPCC Press Briefing by President Shri @ajaymaken & Former CM of Delhi Smt. @SheilaDikshit on #AapFa… http://t.co/td0ZuiMQ52 — Delhi Congress (@INCDelhi) February 14, 2018

Speaking about the media coverage given to the AAP government, she said, “They find ways to be in newspapers. I fail to understand why they are given so much coverage.”

Sitting next to Maken, whose leadership she had criticised during the MCD election last year, Dikshit avoided questions on campaigning for the party and its future chief ministerial candidate.

“Congress always has one face. How can you ask such question,” she said.

Maken also hit out on alleged failures of the AAP government in transport, health, education and other sectors.

On the rift among the senior Delhi Congress leaders, he said, “It’s my fault and I will correct it. Had we been together like this we would have won the MCD elections.”

Besides Dikshit, a number of senior Delhi Congress leaders, including Sajjan Kumar, AK Walia, Haroon Yusuf and Mangat Ram Singhal, were present in the press briefing at the party office.

