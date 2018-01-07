She should have died too: Kin of woman stabbed for eloping

Outside the woman’s home in Patparganj. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Outside the woman’s home in Patparganj. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

The wedding clothes were bought, bangles stocked and invitations sent. Meenakshi (23) was set to get married this week to a man who worked with a private firm. Instead, she is recovering from nine stab wounds and has been ostracised by her family for eloping with her cousin, Deepak (30).

Outside the woman’s two-room house in Patparganj, a police inspector stands guard. Her family has been under watch after two of her relatives — Rinku (25) and Shankar (20) — allegedly stabbed her and Deepak at Mayur Vihar on Friday evening. The two accused have since been arrested. Deepak was declared brought dead at the hospital. His family is yet to claim his body as they fear for their safety.

Meenakshi’s family wants nothing to do with her. “They should have killed her too. If I find her, I will poison her and put an end to this shame. She smeared our family’s name in the colony,” her grandmother said.

Pooja, the girl’s cousin, said she did not raise an objection when her marriage was fixed. “We were busy buying clothes and bangles. She would put all the gifts inside the trunk of our bed. Why she would run away with her cousin is beyond our understanding.”

Meenakshi, a Class VI dropout, has three brothers, who never suspected anything was amiss. “They (the accused) told me beforehand that they would kill her. If she had not run, we could have talked. But after that, there was no looking back,” her grandmother claimed.

