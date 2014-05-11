She checks on boy, asks police: Will I get to see him?

When Sudha Gupta strangled her husband with the help of her lover and got away saying it was a cardiac arrest, she thought it was the perfect murder.

Police said she had not only planned the murder, but also her future with the boy to the last detail. The day she was arrested, investigating officers came to know from IAF authorities that Sudha had sent them a letter seeking her husband’s job on compassionate grounds.

Sudha later told police that she believed the murder would pass off as a natural death and once she got a government job, she could have a “bright future” with the 17-year-old.

Married for five years to a man 12 years elder to her, Sudha (28) told police that her arranged marriage had been an “unhappy” one.

Sudha’s father, a clerk who also worked in the IAF, considered Chandra a mature man who would look after his educated daughter. But their age was not the only yawning difference between them.

Sudha told police that she was a BCom graduate from Gorakhpur, currently pursuing her MCom. Chandra, on the other hand, had studied until Class XII.

Investigations revealed that Chandra knew of his wife’s extra-marital affair with the student — he had confided to some of his close friends about it, police said.

Every evening, the boy would drop Sudha home from the institute, a fact which was noticed by families in the colony. At the police station on Saturday, Sudha made just one query. She asked the SHO if she and the boy would be produced in the same court and if they would get to see each other every day.

