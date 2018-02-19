Sharpshooter dies of chest pain, say Palwal police

According to police, hariya had a reward of Rs 1 lakh for his arrest. He had at least 32 cases of loot, dacoity and murder registered against him in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. (Representational) According to police, hariya had a reward of Rs 1 lakh for his arrest. He had at least 32 cases of loot, dacoity and murder registered against him in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. (Representational)

Interstate criminal and sharpshooter, Hariya (32), who was arrested by Palwal police on Tuesday night, died in police remand on Sunday.

“Hariya was taken to Civil Hospital for a routine check up. Doctors found he was fit and allowed him to leave. However, on the way back, he complained of chest pain. He was rushed back to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead soon after… His postmortem will be conducted on Monday,” Sanjay Kumar, PRO of Palwal police, said.

Doctors confirmed this, saying that Hariya was brought to them at 1.38 pm for a check up.

He returned to the hospital a little before 3 pm, “in a gasping state”, said doctors, adding that he was declared dead at 3 pm. Police said a three-member board has been formed, which will conduct the postmortem on Monday in the presence of the duty magistrate. “Prima facie, there are no physical injury marks on the body. The cause of death can only be determined after the autopsy,” a doctor said.

According to police, Hariya had a reward of Rs 1 lakh for his arrest. He had at least 32 cases of loot, dacoity and murder registered against him in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Police said he had been apprehended by the CIA branch of Palwal police on February 14 on the basis of a tip off, and remanded in six-day police custody by a local court.

