Sharpshooter arrested in Delhi’s Okhla Mandi, aide escapes

A 24-year-old sharpshooter of Delhi’s Cheenu Gang was nabbed during a brief encounter near Okhla Mandi in southeast Delhi on Monday, said police. A .32 bore pistol and six live cartridges were seized from the accused.

Tanvir, alias Munawwar of Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj, was arrested following a tip-off that he was going to meet an associate near Okhla Mandi. A 12-member team, led by inspector Rajinder Kumar, in three separate vehicles, was deployed in the area.

Around 4.45 am, police stopped a vehicle with two occupants inside. “The occupants opened fire at the police. In retaliation, police also opened fire due to which the car driver lost his control and the car hit a barricade,” a police officer said.

While police managed to nab Tanvir, his associate escaped. Tanvir, who was also wearing a bulletproof jacket, claimed he got the jacket from a UP-based gangster Anusuddin who was killed in a gang war in Meerut in August last year.

Inspector Rajinder Kumar and sub-inspector Parwesh escaped bullet injuries as they were also wearing bulletproof jackets.

Tanvir, who faces at least half a dozen of cases related to murder and attempt to murder in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, carries a reward of Rs 70,000 on his head. Police said the accused is a close confidant and sharpshooter of Cheenu Pehalwan, who is presently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail. Cheenu is at war with one gangster Nasir over supremacy on illegal drugs and arms trade in Delhi. Nasir is also currently in Tihar jail.

Tanveer is also wanted in connection with the 2017 murder of two persons which took place in Brahmpuri and Vijay Park areas in Delhi, respectively. In the CCTV footage, the attacker was seen opening fire at the duo.

