Shalimar bagh gangrape: Among those under scanner, 16-year-old’s friend

Police have detained three men who used to frequent the park and allegedly consume drugs. Amit Mehra Police have detained three men who used to frequent the park and allegedly consume drugs. Amit Mehra

On the day she was allegedly gangraped by three men at a park in Shalimar Bagh, the 16-year-old girl returned home with a broken left arm and cuts to the nose. “She cried when she reached home. I had just returned from work and my elder daughter was trying to console her. She told me what had happened… I took her to Shalimar Bagh police station. It has been four days and my daughter is still with the police, traumatised,” her mother told The Indian Express.

The minor was with a 21-year-old male friend, who was allegedly assaulted. While the man’s family said the two were in a relationship, police said he is one of the people under scanner. “We have detained some people. During investigation, we found some involvement of her male friend, which is being investigated,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Northern Range) Sagar Preet Hooda.

Police have also collected his call records and detained one of his friends. Police have also detained three men who used to frequent the park and allegedly consume drugs. “We have made a list of people facing criminal charges and are trying to ascertain if anyone was involved,” said DCP (Northwest) Aslam Khan. The girl and her friend are currently at an undisclosed police facility.

The man’s family said he works at a private university as a pantry boy and had taken leave on the day of the incident. Four hours after leaving home, he returned home with injuries claiming he had been mugged and had lost his cellphone and Rs 700 in cash. He did not say anything about the alleged rape. Around 12:30 am, the family claimed two constables came and picked him up. The boy’s family allegedly that the police might try to frame him since they are under pressure to crack the case. His mother also claimed he wanted to marry the girl.

The 16-year-old works as a domestic help and had dropped out of school after she failed the Class X board exams, her sister said. She had recently joined tuitions in the locality. “She used to attend the tuition classes, in the night shift, using the money she had saved from work,” her batchmate said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App