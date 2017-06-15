Shahdara: Man dies of gunshot wound, kin say murder

A 30-year-old businessman died under mysterious circumstances at his residence in Shahdara’s Geeta Colony area on Tuesday night. Police said he had a gunshot wound on his temple. Prima facie, police suspect it to be a suicide case, but the family of deceased has alleged that his wife killed him.

Around 4 am Wednesday, police received a call from Hedgewar Hospital, and when a team reached there, they found a bullet wound on the right temple of the deceased, identified as Mohammad Haseen. Haseen, who has two sons, used to stay with his parents and his elder brother. Haseen’s family members have alleged that his wife had an affair with a Delhi Police constable posted at the local police station.

“On Tuesday, Haseen caught her chatting with the constable and had an argument. They even went to the local police station. But even after returning home, the fight continued,” Haseen’s cousin, Kaleem, told The Indian Express. “Around 4 am, we heard a gunshot. We rushed upstairs, found him in a pool of blood and took him to the hospital,” he said.

“We have lodged a case under the Arms Act as the pistol was kept illegally. We are questioning his wife and other family members,” said the officer.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App