Sexually assaulted for two years, 15-year-old rescued

Police said the girl was brought to Faridabad from Jharkhand by an agent, who allegedly ‘purchased’ her from her grandmother for Rs 4,000. Police said the girl was brought to Faridabad from Jharkhand by an agent, who allegedly ‘purchased’ her from her grandmother for Rs 4,000.

A 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly sexually assaulted for over two years and brutally attacked with rods and knives, escaped from a shopkeeper’s home in Faridabad’s Dheeraj Nagar on January 25, following which she was rescued and admitted to BK Hospital. According to police, the child hails from Jharkand’s Godda district and was brought to Faridabad by an agent who allegedly ‘purchased’ her from her maternal grandmother for Rs 4,000. The child had been living with her grandmother ever since her parents passed away a few years ago, while her two younger brothers were living with other relatives in Bareli, police said.

She was rescued after she escaped from the shopkeeper’s home on January 25, and turned up at the doorstep of one of his neighbours and confided in her. The neighbour, in turn, informed police.

A Child Welfare Committee (CWC) member, who visited the child at the hospital, said, “We gave directions to Faridabad Police and Shakti Vahini, and ensured that a case was registered regarding the matter. The child is stable and is undergoing treatment at BK Hospital. If she has to be transferred anywhere else for treatment, we will look into that as well.”

Rishi Kant from Shakti Vahini said, “We will undertake the follow-up support and work with authorities in Jharkhand so that all help is provided to the victim. We also request Faridabad Police to include sections of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act — since the victim has disclosed that she is from the Pahariya tribe.”

The FIR registered in the matter reveals that the child was sold to a man who runs an agency. He allegedly brought the child to his office in Dheeraj Nagar, where he sexually assaulted her, and then sent her to work as a domestic help with a family in Delhi.

Fifteen days ago, the teenager was relieved of her duties in Delhi and sent to the home of the shopkeeper, who lived with his wife and two sons. He allegedly sexually assaulted the girl on multiple occasions. He also allegedly took Rs 30,000 from the child, which she had saved up while working in Delhi.

The FIR adds that both me also beat the child with a rod, tried to strangle her, stabbed her, and threatened to kill her. “A case has been registered regarding the matter under relevant sections of the Arms Act, IPC, Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” said Inspector Savita, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Women Police Station, Faridabad. “The accused are absconding but we are conducting investigations and hope to arrest them soon,” she said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App