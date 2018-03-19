Sexual harassment case: JNU students protest against police ‘inaction’

New Delhi: Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) protest against JNU professor who is accused of sexually harsassing female students, at Vasant Kunj Police Station in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) protest against JNU professor who is accused of sexually harsassing female students, at Vasant Kunj Police Station in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students, who took a protest march to the Vasant Kunj police station on Monday demanding professor Atul Johri’s arrest in an alleged sexual harassment case, accused the men in uniform of “inaction” in the matter.

“Four days after eight women students came forward with sexual harassment complaints against the professor, no action has been taken against him and just one FIR has been lodged,” Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) vice-president Simone Zoya Khan said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-west) Milind Dumbere said they were dealing with the matter in accordance with the law.

“Notice has been issued to the professor and he has been called tomorrow to join the investigation,” the DCP said.

However, in a statement, the JNUSU said, “The Delhi Police has postponed the recording (of statement) of Atul Johri till tomorrow. This (recording) could have been done today itself. We believe that the postponement was done to give him more time. Since an FIR has been registered, he should be interrogated in custody and not given time to protect himself. By giving him more time, the Delhi Police is actively protecting him.”

The students raised slogans against the university officials and Delhi Police. A minor scuffle broke out when some of them tried to break the barricades put up by the police.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the Vasant Kunj police station today, seeking a status report of the case and reasons for not arresting the accused.

Another notice was sent to JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar, seeking details of the complaints against the professor and the action-taken report thereon.

Besides the students, JNU professors too have been demanding action against Johri.

Accusing the police of disregarding the procedures, 54 professors of the university today demanded registration of separate FIRs on the basis of all eight sexual harassment complaints against Johri.

